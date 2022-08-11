Azerbaijani top prosecutor, outgoing UK ambassador mull recent attack on Baku's London embassy

Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev and outgoing UK ambassador James Sharp at a meeting in Baku discussed the importance of a joint investigation into the attack on the embassy in London by a group of a radical religious group, Azernews reports, citing the press release of the agency.

The meeting focused on the importance of conducting a joint investigation into the criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor-General's Office of Azerbaijan with the relevant British authorities.

Kamran Aliyev also thanked the diplomat for his fruitful activities, his participation in press conferences and briefings organized during the Patriotic War, and his efforts to build constructive cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

The diplomat, in turn, said that the UK attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan.

"The ambassador highly appreciated the fundamental reforms being carried out in the prosecutor's office from the prism of protecting human rights and ensuring the rule of law," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in the press release.