Azerbaijani Naval Commander meets team leaders attending Sea Cup contest

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov has received the leaders of the teams attending the Sea Cup contest as part of the International Army Games, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The organizational consultation meeting with the team leaders was held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces.

Bakirov emphasized that the annual international contest contributes significantly to the strengthening of the existing relations and the sharing of experience among military seamen from participating nations, as well as guaranteeing the Caspian Sea security.

He underlined that all requirements have been met for the event, which Azerbaijan has hosted five times, to be held at the appropriate level.

The Sea Cup competition involving Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian, and Kazakh military personnel will take place on August 15-25, depending on weather conditions.

The team leaders expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality and expressed optimism that the Sea Cup competition being conducted in Azerbaijan will be staged in an atmosphere of mutual friendship and fellowship.

Meanwhile, weapons and military equipment for the Masters of Artillery Fire competition, which will be held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Kazakhstan, were inspected, the ministry said in a separate report.

Azerbaijani artillerymen attending the competition acquired weapons and combat equipment and started planning the method for passing the contest's phases. Members of the Board of Referees were acquainted with the training grounds, the report added.

The Masters of Artillery Fire contest will last until August 24.

The International Army Games is an annual military sports event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. The event, which was launched in August 2015, involves about 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their combat readiness.