Regional situation providing chance for Armenia to build peace in South Caucasus - Turkish minister

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that the regional situation is providing good opportunities for Armenia to establish peace in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Akar made the remarks at the 13th conference of the Turkish ambassadors in Ankara.

He recalled that the Karabakh talks had been ongoing for 30 years, but the mediators had achieved no tangible results.

"Azerbaijan is our brother, our friend. Negotiations have been going on for 30 years, there were more than 1 million refugees and internally displaced people, and 20 percent of its territory was under occupation. In the end, Azerbaijan carried out an operation and liberated its lands in 44 days. It should also be noted that the situation in the South Caucasus is a good opportunity for Armenia in terms of establishing peace in the region," Akar stressed.