Funds to be allocated for construction of apartment buildings in Fuzuli

By Trend

The State Housing Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MIDA) has completed a tender for the construction of apartment buildings in the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports via the public procurement portal.

MIDA will allocate 14.436 million manat ($8.491 million) for the construction of multi-apartment residential buildings No.1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 on a plot of land with an area of 8.9 hectares in the city of Fuzuli.

The agency has signed a corresponding contract with El-Seym Inshaat civil engineering company and the consortium SNT Construction Company.