Azerbaijan's religious leaders donate blood

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Heads of the religious confessions functioning in Azerbaijan took part in the blood donating campaign, Azernews reports.

The campaign is being held in Azerbaijan in connection with Ashura day.

Chairman of the Spiritual Board of Caucasus Muslims Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada also participated in the blood donating campaign. The campaign is taking place in six mosques and sanctuaries, as well as in eight medical institutions.

Commenting on the issue, Pashazada noted that the participation of heads of the religious confessions in the blood donation campaign once again testifies to the absence of discrimination on religious grounds in Azerbaijan.

"Radicals have committed an act of vandalism against the Azerbaijani embassy. They defiled the Azerbaijani national flag. The abuse of the flag is the abuse of the whole nation. On that day, the leaders of all religious confessions called me, and we made a joint statement," Pashazada said.