Azerbaijani president allocates funds for reconstruction of roads in Baku's Garadagh District

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed on the reconstruction of roads in Baku's Garadagh District, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 5.3 million manats ($3.1 million) for proceeding with the reconstruction of roads in Gizildash, Gobustan, Lokbatan, and Sahil settlements of Garadagh District in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 - "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.