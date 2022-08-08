Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: August 1-7

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

Azerbaijani army conducts Operation Revenge

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, grossly violated the provisions of the Statement of November 10, 2020, and committed a terrorist and sabotage act against the Azerbaijan Army Units on August 3.

As Iran denies military buildup on Azerbaijani border, calls to Baku, Yerevan for peaceful solution of issues on the rise

In violation of the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, hammered out between Armenia and Azerbaijan through Russia's mediation to end the Second Karabakh War that lasted 44 days and ended with Baku's victory over Yerevan, on August 3, the Armenian separatist forces in Karabakh resorted to a blatant violation of the deal, in which, a private of the army was killed.

Armenian revanchism: Immense in daring, disastrous in consequence

The revanchist cause in Armenia and amongst its diaspora remains strong. Its propagators and backers form a loose confederation, including the Kocharyan-Sargsyan supporters inside the National Assembly, considerable elements within the army, the Armenian Apostolic Church, the diaspora who has a vested ideological and financial interest in ensuring the preservation of Yerevan’s isolation within the neighbourhood, external arms suppliers and other actors driven by pecuniary considerations.

Azerbaijani embassy in London stormed by radical religious group, envoy denounces attack as "barbaric"

The Azerbaijani embassy in London was stormed by a radical religious group. After bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the embassy building, the ministry says. After local police intervened, the group members were escorted out of the building and detained.

Baku, Ganja provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan's Baku and Ganja cities have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to the appeals received from Ukrainian cities. According to the information, the aid with a total weight of 101 tons (66 tons from Baku and 35 tons from Ganja) included food products with a long shelf life, such as canned food, tea, dry food, etc.

Azerbaijan, Turkiye filming TV series about Second Karabakh War

Azerbaijan and Turkiye are jointly filming TV series about the Second Karabakh War. First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev said that the filming is being carried out in cooperation with the famous Turkish studio Bozdag Film. The first deputy culture minister pointed out that the series is initially planned to consist of eight episodes.

Nation marking day of Azerbaijani language and ABC

Azerbaijani language, which has passed a long historical path of development, at times has been subjected to various persecutions and pressure, has managed to maintain its existence. The Day of the Azerbaijani alphabet and language is marked in the republic annually on August 1 as decreed by Heydar Aliyev on August 9, 2001 "On the establishment of the day of the Azerbaijani alphabet and the Azerbaijani language".

Culture Ministry highlights development of creative industries

Culture Minister Anar Karimov met Farrux Aliyev, one of the winners of the Yuksalish (Rise) competition held last year. The meeting covered the work to be done for the development of creative industries within the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by presidential order.

Road construction bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city nearing completion

The construction of a new highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is nearing completion. The subgrade construction work using special equipment is underway in accordance with the construction rules and regulations. The asphalt concrete pavement is laid, horizontal marking lines are applied, and road signs and protective fences are installed in the areas where earthwork has been completed.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink various cooperation accords

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed cooperation accords within the framework of the 11th session of the intergovernmental commission held in Tashkent. The memorandum was signed between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency and Uzbekistan's Commissioner for the Protection of Rights and Legitimate Interests of Entrepreneurs. At the same time, Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones signed memorandums with Uzbekipaksanoat Association, and with Uztekstilprom Association.

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan ink Tashkent Declaration

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan have signed the Tashkent Declaration, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlut Cavushoglu said on Twitter. The declaration on the results of trilateral Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan–Türkiye Dialogue was signed by Turkish and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu and Jeyhun Bayramov as well as Acting Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov.

Azerbaijan supports daily oil output hike within OPEC+

At the 31st Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan supported a decision to increase daily oil output by 100,000 barrels in September. According to the quota set for September, the daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 718,000 barrels.

Azerbaijan’s position in global ranking of startup ecosystems rises

In Global Startup Ecosystem Index for 2022 Azerbaijan improved its result by four positions and took 85th place in the global ranking of the ecosystem of startups. Baku, the only ranked city in Azerbaijan, has increased 12 spots to 443rd globally, entering the top 450. It is also the 31st highest ranking city in the CAREC business region (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation), and the 6th highest ranking non-Chinese city in this region.

Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss electricity export to Europe via Zangazur corridor

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed the opportunities of exporting electricity to Turkiye and Europe via the Zangazur corridor. The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Energy Deputy Minister Elnur Soltanov and the delegation led by Turkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

CULTURE

Azerbaijani national dancer enjoys int'l success

According to the Most Fashionable Awards, Farid Kazakov has been named the best dancer. In 2020, Azerbaijani dancer was in the TOP 5 nominees for the best dancer title. However, the awarding ceremony was postponed for two years amid the coronavirus pandemic. The national dancer got the most of the votes (21.295) and became the winner of this nomination.

Baku hosts outdoor film screenings for cinema lovers

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has organized outdoor film screenings timed to the National Cinema Day. The films named best as a result of the "Great Return" short film project competition, were screened outside the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Film about Gobustan premiered in Baku

A documentary "The common value of humanity-Gobustan" has been shown in Baku. Apart from the film screening, the event program included a book exhibition, presentation of booklets, magazines, and catalogs published by the Gobustan State Historical Reserve. Public and cultural figures attended the film screening held at Park Inn Hotel Baku.

Azerbaijani film studio ahead of centenary showcases own products

The history of the film industry in Azerbaijan spans over 100 years. Over this time, the local film companies have produced hundreds of films that received global recognition. In 2022, Azerbaijan's film industry celebrates 124 years since its establishment. By the order of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev in 2000, August 2 was declared as a day for the Azerbaijani cinema.

National musicians to perform at OperaFirst international festival

Azerbaijani musicians will perform at the International Caspian Classical Music Festival OperaFirst to be held in Astrakhan, Russia, on September 2-11. Soloists from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan will perform at the festival as part of the national project Culture. The Day of Azerbaijan is scheduled for September 9.

Stunning traditional patchworks awe art lovers

NUR Art House has showcased stunning traditional patchworks, known as gurama. The exposition includes pieces of work by Saltanat Behbutova, a native of the city of Shusha, made in keeping with a technique of the XIX-XX centuries, and samples of patchwork created by the great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother of the master of artistic embroidery Sama Amirova.

SPORTS

National judoka tops world ranking

Azerbaijani judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) has regained his lead in the world ranking. The judoka scored 160 points thanks to his performance in Tel Aviv, Paris, and Budapest. The ranking depends not only on the results but also on the timing of tournaments. New results are of the greatest value and are a kind of guarantee that judokas will hold on to leading positions for as long as possible.

WORLD

BTS to release song for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bangtan sonyeondan (BTS) is going to release a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. K-pop band has regularly been an ambassador for Hyundai, which is sponsoring the FIFA World Cup festivities. As part of the campaign "Goal Of The Century", BTS will release a song for the 2022 World Cup within the second half of 2022.