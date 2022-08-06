Zakharova supports Azerbaijani diplomats

By Trend

The press secretary of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, expressed support for her Azerbaijani colleagues in connection with the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK, Trend reports citing the Telegram channel of Zakharova.

"Shocked by the story of the radical attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Britain. In broad daylight, a whole crowd of vandals invaded the territory of the diplomatic mission, desecrated state symbols, and damaged the building. Thank God no one was hurt.

The inviolability of the territory of diplomatic missions is the cornerstone of international relations, which ensures the smooth work of diplomats around the world. Such "incidents" are out of the ordinary," she wrote.

Zakharova also recalled the text of paragraph 2 of Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961:

"The receiving State has a special duty to take all appropriate measures to protect the premises of the mission from any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or affront to its dignity."

"Question to the British authorities and the police, who are supposed to ensure the security of the embassy and diplomats: where have you been?," she added.