Kyrgyzstan calls for thorough investigation into attack on Azerbaijani embassy in UK - MFA

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan calls for a thorough investigation into the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK, Trend reports citing the press service of Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic strongly condemns the attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the UK and the vandalism of its property on August 4, 2022, the statement said.

"We call for a thorough and objective investigation of the incident, bringing the perpetrators to justice."