Suspect in murder of Azerbaijani serviceman detained - Prosecutor-General's Office

05 August 2022 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

Azerbaijani army serviceman Punxan Agamirov died from a bullet wound received in a non-combat situation, Azernews reports via the Prosecutor-General's Office of Azerbaijan.

A criminal case under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code was opened in the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office upon the death of a serviceman.

The investigation had reasonable suspicions that the crime was committed by Private Kazimov Amil, who served in the same military unit as the deceased.

Kazimov Amil was detained as a suspect and brought to the investigation.

Investigative actions in the case are continuing, Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office said.

