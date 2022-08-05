Russia emphasizes need for urgent fulfillment of trilateral statement

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the urgent need for the fulfillment of all the provisions of the trilateral statement, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during Vladimir Putin's operational meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on August 4.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Security Council meeting discussed President Putin's upcoming talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed the situation around Karabakh, as well as issues of the country's social and economic development.

In a separate statement, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed that he remains in close contact with his Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues on the situation in Karabakh.

The information noted that the Russian peacekeepers are making considerable efforts to stabilize the situation.

"Russia is actively conducting activities with both sides in every possible way and at all levels, including senior commanders," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that the current contradictions should be resolved in strict accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement of the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders, dated November 10, 2020.

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, grossly violated the November 10, 2020 statement's provisions and committed a terrorist and sabotage act against the Azerbaijan Army Units on August 3. Serviceman Kazimov Anar Rustam became a martyr in the terrorist and sabotage act, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to seize the Girkhgiz peak, located on a mountain range covering the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin districts, and establish new combat positions there.

As a result of Operation Revenge conducted by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the Girkhgiz peak, including Saribaba and several advantageous high grounds along the Karabakh range of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains were taken under control. Currently, units of the Azerbaijani Army are carrying out engineering work on the establishment of new positions and laying supply roads on advantageous frontiers, the ministry said.