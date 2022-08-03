Uzbek president, Azerbaijani ministers discuss expansion of agricultural, industrial co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the expansion of the cooperation in the industrial and agricultural sectors, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijani economy, foreign, digital development and transport ministers in Tashkent.

During the meeting, they highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership, as well as economic and trade relations between the two countries. They also underlined the significance of the joint investment fund in attracting mutual investments.

"We have been received by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (@president_uz), and have conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev (@azpresident). During the meeting, we highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership, #economic-#trade relations between the two countries, discussed the expansion of the cooperation in the fields of #industry and #agriculture, as well as the significance of the #JointInvestmentFund in the attraction of mutual investments. The political will and friendly ties between the #Azerbaijani and #Uzbek Presidents lay strong foundation for the development of our cooperation," Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

To recall, on August 1, the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek intergovernmental commission was held.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.