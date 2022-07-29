TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president, First Lady view conditions at maternity hospital No 2 in Baku's Bakikhanov after major overhaul

29 July 2022 [14:20] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions at the maternity hospital No 2 in Baku's Bakikhanov settlement after a major overhaul, Azernews reports.

The president and the First Lady were briefed about conditions created at the maternity hospital.

The hospital was commissioned in 1987. The 120-bed health care facility, which has been completely renovated, is provided with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The three-story building of the hospital contains 51 wards. The hospital features 80-bed maternity, 30-bed gynecology, and 10-bed intensive treatment departments. The facility will provide outpatient and inpatient services to citizens.
































Print version

Views: 161

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also