Russian MFA: country stands for turning South Caucasus into zone of peace, prosperity

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Russia stands for turning the South Caucasus into a zone of peace and prosperity, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechayev said.

He made the remarks during a weekly briefing on July 27.

"In our regional activities, we are promoting an exclusively constructive agenda and aren’t going to compete with anyone. We have constructive goals,” Nechayev noted.

Further, the official stated that the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan should be achieved on the basis of the trilateral statements of Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders, dated November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

“We don’t object to the involvement of non-regional players if they act in line with the above statements and contribute to their implementation. The main thing is not to allow duplication and undercover games aimed at weakening someone, or hindering the process," he added.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region along with the seven adjacent regions that came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.

On December 14, 2021, during the Brussels meeting, organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting.