UNGA president upbeat on creation of NAM youth network

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdulla Shahid greeted the creation of a youth network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azernews reports.

The remarks were made at the opening ceremony of the Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries in Baku from July 25 to 29.

Thanking Azerbaijan for organizing the summit, Shahid emphasized that young people contribute to the development of global sustainability.

“It is necessary to strengthen the youth platform, create the basis for an inclusive and dignified life,” he noted.

Further, he expressed hope for the active work of youth in the sphere of recovery in the post-pandemic period.

The UNGA president also noted the importance of NAM as a platform for participation in and cultural exchange for young people from different parts of the world.

Moreover, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov read out the address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants in the summit.

Then Chairman of the NAM’s Youth Network Orduxan Gahramanzada delivered a speech.

Representatives of youth from more than 60 NAM member countries are taking part in the event.

The summit participants will discuss the final documents of the event, take part in a session on the simulation of the NAM model, a training session on the effective management of organizations, and in panel discussions with the participation of various officials, and also will make presentations.

The forum will also include a visit to the Gala Ethnographic Museum and an intercultural exchange event.

Besides, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to attend the closing ceremony of the summit.

It’s planned that on the last day of the event, its participants will visit Shusha city.

The main significance of the summit is a discussion of the issue of transforming the NAM’s Youth Network, established in November last year, into an international organization by its participants. If an agreement is reached in the city of Shusha, a decision is expected to be made on the transformation of the network into an organization, as well as approval of its logo and flag.