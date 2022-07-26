NAM Summit in Baku - excellent platform to discuss youth ideas, guest from Bhutan says [VIDEO]

By Trend

The Youth Summit of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku is an excellent platform for young people to discuss their ideas, a participant of the summit from Bhutan Chador Tenzin Rabgay told Trend.

According to Rabgay, young people at the summit exchange experience, study new ideas, and ways to solve the problems facing young people.

"I'm happy to take part in this forum, which is attended by young people from around the world. This summit is of particular importance to me, as I hope to gain a lot of knowledge here. Azerbaijan has organized this forum on a professional level. We were very warmly welcomed here," he said.

