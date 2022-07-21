Baku, Moscow discuss bilateral cooperation agenda, regional situation, full implementation of trilateral statements

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have discussed bilateral cooperation agenda, regional situation, and full implementation of trilateral statements, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

During a telephone conversation on July 20, the top diplomats discussed the current topics on the bilateral cooperation agenda and the present regional situation. The need to fully implement the trilateral declaration's requirements agreed upon by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders was emphasized.

At the same time, the parties discussed regional transportation and transit concerns, emphasizing the need for extending the potential of the North-South transport corridor that runs through Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

The ministers also discussed other matters of mutual interest, the ministry said.