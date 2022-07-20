Baku, Hanoi discuss cooperation, regional, int’l security issues

By Azernews

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son have discussed mutual partnership in international organizations, as well as regional and international security issues, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting took place within the framework of Mammadov’s official visit to Vietnam, on July 19. The sides discussed the historical roots of Azerbaijan-Vietnam ties, the existing situation, and the strengthening of future relations. The visit of the founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan and the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Vietnam were recalled.

The necessity of sustaining high-level political engagement between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, as well as mutual visits and increasing inter-parliamentary contacts and relations between the two countries' ruling parties, was stressed.

Mammadov provided information on the post-conflict regional situation, including restoration, reconstruction, and reintegration work carried out in the liberated lands, and expressed gratitude to the opposite side for its constant support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Furthermore, political consultations were held between Mammadov and his Vietnamese counterpart Ha Kim Ngoc.

During the meeting, the deputy ministers emphasized friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, emphasizing the current potential for developing mutual partnership in politics, commerce and economics, energy, agricultural, transportation, and humanitarian spheres. The importance of high-level bilateral visits and the building of inter-parliamentary connections were also stressed.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on the development of cooperation perspectives in regional and international organizations, and mutual support between the two countries within the framework of the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement was noted with satisfaction.

Moreover, Mammadov attended the conference, "30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam: history and future prospects" jointly organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Vietnam and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

Mammadov reviewed the history and development of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude to Vietnam for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position in the UN Security Council in line with international law during the 44-day war in 2020.

The deputy minister informed conference participants about the opportunities that have arisen in the region as a result of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity restoration, the rehabilitation work being carried out in the liberated territories, large-scale projects being implemented in the energy and transport fields, as well as activities in international organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between ADA University and the Vietnamese Diplomatic Academy was signed with the participation of the deputy foreign ministers of both countries.

During the visit, the heads of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the leaders of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group functioning in the Vietnamese National Assembly met.

Mammadov shared his views on the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam during a press conference organized with representatives of the nation’s leading mass media agencies and answered numerous questions from media representatives about Azerbaijan.