As reliable partner, Azerbaijan plays pivotal role in Europe’s energy security - top diplomat

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan as a reliable partner plays an important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made remarks at an event held at the European Policy Center (EPC) on July 19, as part of his Brussels visit, the report adds.

Addressing the event moderated by EPC's chief political analyst Amanda Paul, Bayramov touched upon important aspects of the Azerbaijan-EU partnership, including the recent Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the energy sector signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Baku on July 18.

Noting that Azerbaijan is an electricity exporter, the minister expressed hope that electricity obtained from green sources will be exported to Europe in the coming years.

Furthermore, Bayramov briefed the event on large-scale activities being carried out in the liberated lands, noting that a group of IDP families already returned to the liberated Zangilan region’s Agali village.

Then, Bayramov responded to numerous questions from participants, including the new situation in the South Caucasus following the 44-day war, transport links, peace efforts, as well as the situation in Ukraine, the results of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the EU and Azerbaijan in the energy sector and other topics.

Officials of various EU political institutions, representatives of the European Parliament, employees of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, employees of various think tanks, media representatives, and employees of the diplomatic corps operating in Belgium attended the event, titled "EPC talks geopolitics with Jeyhun Bayramov", which was organized with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium.