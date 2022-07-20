Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation prospects, regional issues

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed cooperation prospects, regional issues, as well as current situation at the NATO headquarters, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

A meeting was held as part of Bayramov’s business trip to Brussels on July 19, the report adds.

“Current state of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership and ways of its further development were discussed at a meeting with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The sides also exchanged views on key international and regional developments,” Bayramov wrote on his Twitter account.

During the meeting, Bayramov expressed pleasure with the outcome reached through the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership. He underlined Azerbaijan’s participation in NATO operations as part of its contributions to international peace and security.

The minister briefed the NATO chief about the Azerbaijani government's rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation. In this context, Bayramov emphasized the harmful impact of Armenian-planted landmines, which make it difficult for internally displaced Azerbaijanis to return home and delay the rehabilitation efforts.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's initiatives in many areas regarding the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the post-conflict period were observed, and opinions were exchanged on this subject.

Stoltenberg described Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and praised the country's defense reforms and contributions to NATO operations. The secretary-general also underscored Azerbaijan's important role in securing Europe's energy security.

As part of his Brussels visit, Bayramov also attended the 18th Azerbaijan-European Union Cooperation Council meeting on July 19.