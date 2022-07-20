TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan hands over wanted fugitive to Tajikistan

20 July 2022 [13:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The General Prosecutor's Office of Tajikistan sent a request to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan for the extradition of Mahbuba Mirzagaeva, who committed a crime on Tajik territory, in accordance with the requirements of national legislation and international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Mirzagaeva has been put on the wanted fugitives list due to reasonable suspicions of committing fraud and causing damage on a major scale.

She was delivered to Tajikistan accompanied by a special escort of the Penitentiary Service of the Justice Ministry of Azerbaijan on July 19, the Office said.

