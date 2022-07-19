EU high rep hails Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers’ first direct meeting

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Josep Borrell, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has welcomed the first direct meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

“I welcome the meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Bayramov Jeyhun in Tbilisi. An important step has been taken towards a comprehensive solution. EU is fully engaged in support of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous South Caucasus. The normalization/reconciliation can be achieved only in direct dialogue,” Borrell tweeted.

On July 16, 2022, a bilateral meeting was held between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Tbilisi, Georgia.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats touched on a number of issues related to the normalization of relations between the two countries. Both parties underlined the implementation of their commitments and exchanged views on possible future steps.

Bayramov noted that all efforts should be aimed at achieving progress in the regulation of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the post-conflict realities that arose after the resolution of the armed conflict between the two states. In this context, the need to implement all the provisions of the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, especially the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, was emphasized.

Touching on humanitarian issues, Bayramov drew attention to the importance of clarifying the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis.

The ministers stressed the importance of maintaining direct engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.