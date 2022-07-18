Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign MoU on intellectual property

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have signed a memorandum on intellectual property, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman of Musical Work Owners Group Professional Association (MSG) Ferhat Gocher; deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani Intellectual Property Agency Sanan Tapdigov; director of the Rights Protection Center under the Intellectual Property Agency Najaf Guliyev; chairman of the For Rights Public Association Govhar Hasanzada; chairman of the NGO Industry of digital and audiovisual broadcasting Murad Babayev; and executive director of the NGO Industry of Digital and Audiovisual Broadcasting Ali Aliyev.

"The development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is reflected in all spheres of life. In recent years, active work has been carried out in the field of protection of copyright and related rights," said Govhar Hasanzada.

She pointed out that the MoU provides for the protection of the intellectual property of authors through the joint efforts of the parties, and helps rights holders and their heirs.

"The memorandum not only supports Azerbaijan's efforts in the direction of copyright protection but also helps to improve Azerbaijan's image in the world," she said.

As part of the memorandum, it is planned to hold international seminars, round-tables, forums, and thematic bilateral and multilateral meetings to exchange experience in the field of collective management of intellectual property rights.

Speakers stressed the importance of the exchange of experience between Azerbaijani and Turkish sides in the field of collective management of rights.

The meeting participants emphasized that it is necessary to ensure the development of an open and transparent intellectual property market in Azerbaijan as well as to give local authors access to international platforms and organizations.

"We hope that our cooperation will not only strengthen the mechanisms of copyright protection in the country but also open up new opportunities for representatives of creative professions to receive a decent reward for their work. The memorandum also provides for the development of cooperation with Turkish collective societies for the management of intellectual property rights in the field distribution and payment of remuneration for public performance, broadcasting of musical works, phonograms, and excerpts from musical and dramatic works," said Hasanzade.

The document is an example of friendly cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, which indicates that cooperation between the parties is reaching a qualitatively new level.

The memorandum will further contribute to the reliable protection of the copyrights of poets, and creative people of the two countries.