European Parliament's Foreign Committee members to visit Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A delegation of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the committee's press service.

According to the press service, the group is going to visit three South Caucasus nations from July 17 to July 22.

The visit's program is still being prepared and the exact schedule of the delegation's travel to Azerbaijan is still uncertain, it added.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) is a European Parliament committee in charge of the European Union's common foreign, security, and defense policy, as well as relations with other European and international institutions, strengthening relations with third countries, new member states' accession, and human rights.

The committee has 79 members and is led by David McAllister of Germany during the Ninth European Parliament (2019-2024).