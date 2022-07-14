Azerbaijan ranks among EU's key partners in various sectors - official

Azerbaijan is one of the main partners of the European Union (EU) in various sectors, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told reporters, Azernews reports.

Michalko added that the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU have become even more close.

"The priorities of our cooperation with Azerbaijan include the transition to digital technologies and strengthening contacts between people. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU needs to be developed and brought to a higher level," he added.