Azerbaijani president hails opportunities for boosting economic co-op with Czech Republic [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

President Ilham Aliyev has stated that there is good potential to boost economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Aliyev made the remarks while receiving credentials of the newly-appointed Czech ambassador to Azerbaijan, Milan Sedlá?ek, the report adds.

The president lauded the good potential for extending economic cooperation and raising the amount of mutual trade, citing the significance of high-level visits, including frequent interactions between delegations from the two nations, to the development of bilateral ties.

Underlining the two nations' energy cooperation, Aliyev highlighted the good potential for collaboration in the industry, agriculture, and innovative technologies, and stressed the importance of issues related to transportation infrastructure challenges.

Given the increased volume of freight movement from East to West going through Azerbaijan, the president stressed that there is potential for collaboration in this area as well. Aliyev also underlined the significance of establishing corporate partnerships and identifying prospects for mutual investment.

The ambassador extended Czech President Milos Zeman’s greetings to the president, adding that the Czech president instructed him about the extension of cooperation, notably economic relations with Azerbaijan.

Sedlá?ek expressed his country's eagerness to collaborate with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, mentioning other initiatives, such as the Czech Republic's strong interest in the Alat Free Economic Zone and the reconstruction work being done in the liberated regions.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in humanitarian, scientific, educational, and tourism sectors.