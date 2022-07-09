Azerbaijani parliament amends law on int’l road transport with Lithuania

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani parliament has amended the law on international road transport with Lithuania, Azernews reports.

The bill on amending the draft law "On approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on international road transport," was discussed in parliament’s extraordinary session on July 8, the report added.

The bill was put to a vote and adopted following the discussions.

The agreement aims to speed up the growth of the two nations' economic relations. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Lithuania amounted to $42 million in 2021.

On May 18, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda paid an official visit to Baku to discuss economic, as well as different kinds of cooperation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani and Lithuanian business circles are mutually interested in expanding cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev told at a meeting with Nauseda.

In turn, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated that his visit to Azerbaijan is a very good opportunity to give additional stimulus to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I hope very much that we will disclose and use this potential which is, of course, in business, which is in other sectors of public life,” he said.

He underlined the importance of the issues which are related to the security situation in the region and cooperation with the European Union.

“So, Lithuania has always been a very keen supporter of a closer dialogue between the Caucasus countries and the EU. We are very keen supporters of the Eastern Partnership project and we would like to discuss this issue with you too,” he said.