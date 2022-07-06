Azerbaijan approves tourism cooperation agreement with Israel

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel on cooperation in the field of tourism".

Under the decree, the agreement signed on March 30, 2022 in Tel Aviv was approved.

After the entry into force of the agreement specified in part 1 of this decree, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will send a notification to the government of the State of Israel on the implementation of internal procedures necessary to enforce the agreement.