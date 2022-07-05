Azerbaijan's wise strategy driven by building cordial ties with major regional & global actors

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan is geographically a small nation but it possesses huge political, economic, and political leverages over the South Caucasus and wider region, Azernews reports.

As Azerbaijan is rebranding itself internationally, the world is now witnessing a renewed era. Not only did the global community start perceiving the winner-state differently, but that is also reflected in the country’s stronger, more trusting relations with other states.

The constant relations between President Ilham Aliyev and Joe Biden of the USA stand as a testimony.

President Aliyev’s congratulatory letter to the US leader on the occasion of the July 4 Independence Day was reciprocal to the two congratulatory letters from Biden to Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan plays a decisive role in helping to stabilize Europe's energy security by supplying Ukraine with important fuel through the Southern Gas Corridor," the US president acknowledged in his first letter to the Azerbaijani leader.

In the second letter, he stated that the United States of America reaffirms its support for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. More importantly, U.S.’s support for Azerbaijan is not merely words, but action, which can be best seen in the fact that the U.S. leader once again bypassed the 907th amendment to the Freedom Support Act, which would allow the US to provide direct military assistance to Azerbaijan.

In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev stated that the cooperation between the two countries, which today has risen to the level of strategic partnership in a number of important areas, has created conditions for the expansion of political ties. He especially highlighted the cooperation in the energy, security sectors, and in the fight against terrorism.

Moreover, the head of our state, in addition to congratulatory words, pointed to specific areas in which Azerbaijan expects assistance from the United States. In particular, the process of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, opening communications, and establishing contacts between people at a time when favorable conditions are being formed in the South Caucasus for establishing sustainable peace and economic progress. More specifically, the Azerbaijani President pointed out that Washington can make a valuable contribution to the process of preparing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the five principles, the latter adds.

In the same vein, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev held on June 5 a telephone conversation. During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev expressed the hope that the negotiations on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the signing of a peace treaty, the delimitation and demarcation of borders, and the opening of transport and communication lines would lead to real results.

Actually, this was a way to recall that the EU should put pressure on Armenia, whose leaders are attempting to avoid their obligations in every possible way. Considering the increased importance of Azerbaijan as a country playing a crucial role in ensuring the energy security of the EU, it is quite possible to expect positive signals from Brussels in the near future.

The reality is that Azerbaijan is building stable ties. Say, Azerbaijani-Iranian relations "passed the stage of misunderstanding" and "now are in the stage of increasing development," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. He noted the growth in the volume of trade between the two countries in recent months and expressed hope that bilateral trade and economic relations will be expanded both in the private and public sectors.

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are distinguished by a fraternal nature, the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are also at their best, as well as the Azerbaijani-Russian ties. At the same time, official Baku has very warm relations with both Ukraine and Israel.

All of these are bright examples of Azerbaijan’s well-considered strategy and tactics for building mutually beneficial relations with both leading powers in the region and worldwide.