Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijani military positions in the liberated Kalbajar region, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the night of July 4, the Armenian armed forces using large-caliber weapons intensively shelled Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Kalbajar's Damirchidam village from their positions in Basarkechar region's Zarkand village, the ministry elaborated.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

The situation in the mentioned direction is currently stable with units of the Azerbaijani army in full command of the operational situation, the ministry stressed.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on its liberated territories. The previous truce violation was recorded on June 29 in the same direction on the state border. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry blamed the Armenian military-political leadership for aggravating the situation on the state border.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace will return to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent inflammatory comments accusing Azerbaijan of planning a new war in the region were categorically repudiated by official Baku.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed that if Armenia truly desires peace, it must demonstrate political will and take genuine efforts toward peace, rather than waste time resurrecting the Minsk Group format of which the efficiency was always poor, and this has now been publicly admitted.



