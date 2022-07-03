TODAY.AZ / Politics

Uzbekistan aims to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in industrial sector

03 July 2022 [17:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Uzbekistan aims to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the industrial sector, First Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Akramjon Nematov said, Trend reports.

He said this during the conference of official analytical centers of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which is being held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha.

"We are now deepening industrial cooperation. At the moment, it is planned to implement joint projects for the assembly of both cars and trucks," he added.


