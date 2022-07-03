Another meeting of representatives of Turkic states’ think tanks planned

By Trend



Another meeting of representatives of think tanks of Turkic states is expected in autumn of this year, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

He said this during the conference of official analytical centers of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which is being held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha.

"The problems and challenges faced by the Turkic countries will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of think tanks of the Turkic countries today in Shusha," Shafiyev said.