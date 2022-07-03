Uzbekistan intends to support Karabakh reconstruction projects

By Trend

Uzbekistan intends to assist in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, First Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Akramjon Nematov said at the conference of official analytical centers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which is held in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

"Uzbekistan fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We plan to be one of the first countries in the Turkic world to build a modern school in Fuzuli," he said.