Baku to host international conf on Caspian Sea level fluctuations

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Baku will host an international conference to debate fluctuations in the level of the Caspian Sea on July 5, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the conference will focus on the theme of "Caspian Sea level fluctuations, forecast and adaptation measures in the face of climate changes," the report added.

According to Umarya Taghiyeva, head of the National Hydrometeorology Service, the Caspian Sea level fluctuations and the causes for its fall, the preparation of regional adaptation measures, and the expansion of joint cooperation will be discussed at the conference, which will be attended by specialists from the Caspian countries, representatives of international organizations, and foreign experts.

Taghiyeva added that discussions on the results of the assessment report presented by the intergovernmental expert group at the 56th session of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) of the Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bonn (June 2022) will be held.

Furthermore, there will be a discussion on the increase in climate change rates over the previous decade and the future fluctuations, she added.

The head of the service noted that there are various medium and long-term forecast scenarios regarding the level fluctuations of the Caspian Sea. From this perspective, the selection of a more realistic scenario, as well as the issue of defining cooperative activities in the application of a regional approach in the formulation of the Caspian Sea Adaptation Plan, will be discussed.