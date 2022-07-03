Delegates of Baku conf visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Delegates of the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network on "Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development" are visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

Members of the delegation familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport and viewed the ruins of the city, liberated from the Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020.

They are also visiting Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha.