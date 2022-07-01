Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network Baku conference wraps up

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network Baku conference concluded with a closing ceremony on July 1, Azernews reports.

The conference was devoted to the theme "Strengthening the Role of National Parliaments in Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development in the World," the report added.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the significance of the event in her closing remarks, stating that key problems were discussed and decisions were reached within the scope of the conference.

"We elected the chairman and vice-chairmen of the Parliamentary Network, approved its logo and flag. Thank you for electing me to chair the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network. I am sure that the issues reflected in the Baku Declaration will be successfully implemented. The future development of the Parliamentary Network will help us move to a new stage, and our cooperation will be further expanded," Gafarova stressed.

Within the framework of the two-day conference, the leaders of the delegations made a report and stated their views on the current problems in the world and noted the role of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network to jointly fight against these problems.

Bilateral meetings were also held within the framework of the conference.

Following the conference, the event participants will visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including the cultural capital city of Shusha, where they will get acquainted with the construction and improvement work.

To recap, representatives of parliamentary delegations from 40 countries and nine international parliamentary organizations participated in the Baku conference. Parliament speakers of 15 countries were included in the delegation.