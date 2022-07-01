Azerbaijani Security Council Secretary attends OTS meeting in Ankara

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's Security Council Secretary Ramil Usubov attended a meeting of the National Security Councils of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkiye.

On June 30, Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Security Council Ramil Usubov attended the event, the report elaborated.

On November 12, 2021, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, decisions were made to change the name of the organization and to grant Turkmenistan an observer status. In addition, a document, titled “Vision of the Turkic World-2040”, and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkiye.

Azerbaijan's presidency of the Organization of Turkic States, (OTS, formerly known as the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States - Turkic Council), which began on October 15, 2019, successfully lasted till 2021. During Azerbaijan's tenure, the activities of the organization were further strengthened and its reputation grew.