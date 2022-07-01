Baku, Moscow discuss European security issues, Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov and his Russian counterpart Alexander Grushko discussed European security issues, as well as the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process on June 29, Azernews reports per the ministry.

The meeting took part in line with the "2021-2022 consultation plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation" signed in 2021.

As part of the next round of political consultations between the two foreign ministries, the sides exchanged views on European security, issues on the agenda of European regional organizations, and the regional security situation, the ministry said.

The parties emphasized the importance of full implementation of the trilateral statements signed by Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021. In this context, the diplomat addressed the current situation around various aspects of the post-conflict normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On June 30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also received a delegation led by the Russian deputy minister, who visited the country for consultations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in Europe, including relations between the two countries with the European Union and NATO, and the situation in the OSCE and the Council of Europe. They also discussed a wide range of issues on the international and regional agenda, Azernews reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The diplomats also discussed the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia. The intention to maintain a close dialogue on this issue was confirmed on both sides, the report added.