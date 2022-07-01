Azerbaijani embassy denies news on separatist David Babayan’s "working visit" to Russia

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu stated that David Babayan’s visit to Moscow was private, Azernews reports.

Previously, the Armenian media reported that David Babayan, who introduces himself as the "minister of foreign affairs" of a non-existent entity on the Azerbaijani territory, held meetings with Russian officials from June 21 through June 27.

"According to official information received from Russia, the man in question was in the territory of the country for a private visit during a specified period and the reports of a ‘working visit’ are wide of the mark. His meetings were private and none of the Russian officials met him," the embassy said.

The embassy noted that residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region (persons of Armenian origin) arrive in Russia with passports of Armenia, and the dissemination of reports of such alleged ‘visits’ is provocative.

He added that such information aims to mislead public opinion and casts a shadow over the Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

Azerbaijan and Russian regions have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijani investments in Russia's economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion invested in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.