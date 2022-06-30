Baku hosts Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network conf

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Baku conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network is underway in Azerbaijan today and tomorrow on July 1, Azernews reports.

Entitled "Strengthening the Role of National Parliaments in Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development in the World," parliamentary delegations from over 40 nations and representatives from nine international parliamentary organizations are slated to attend the event.

The conference will approve the rules of procedure of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, the official logo, and flag of the organization, adopt a Baku Declaration and elect the chairman and vice-chairmen of the organization.

The heads of delegations participating in the event will meet with officials of Azerbaijan.

During the conference, participants will visit Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, including the cultural capital of Shusha, where they will familiarize themselves with the construction work.

In the meantime, a delegation led by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop is in Azerbaijan to attend the Baku conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

Another official - Chairman of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva - who is in Baku to attend the event, was met on June 29 by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

The Baku conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network will also be attended by representatives of Arab countries, including a parliamentary delegation led by Egyptian Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, who is one of the founders of the organization.