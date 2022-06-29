Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye multifaceted military cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and Pakistani Air Force Commander Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu have discussed military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Welcoming the Pakistani delegation in Baku on June 29, Hasanov recalled the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries and stressed the developing Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and strategic partnerships.

The commander of the Pakistani Air Force expressed thanks for the warm greeting and noted that the peoples of the two nations have always been friendly.

It was highlighted that the Azerbaijani-Pakistani ties have greatly increased and reinforced and that there is a big potential for bilateral military cooperation.

The parties talked about expanding Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations in the military, military-technical, and military-educational domains.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries to voice political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

In September 2021, the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted joint international drills in Baku, codenamed "Three Brothers - 2021".

Under the drills plan, the special forces units carried out practical shootings using small arms and grenade launchers, the report added.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.