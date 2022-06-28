Iran to host next meeting of Turkish, Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers - Cavusoglu

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that the next meeting of Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Iranian foreign ministers will be held in Iran, Azernews reports.

Cavusoglu stated that the meeting of the foreign ministers will be held within the framework of the tripartite mechanism that exists between Ankara, Baku and Tehran. He added that the parties are planning to organize the meeting by the end of 2022.

The Turkish foreign minister noted that specialists from both countries will meet to discuss the pertinent problems, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between Turkey and Iran on environmental matters.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey has deep-rooted and historical relations with Iran and that they are determined to develop these relations in every field and have them in a way that will benefit both countries.