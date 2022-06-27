Serious efforts being made to develop Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Türkiye collaboration - Turkish FM

By Trend

Serious efforts are being made to develop the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Türkiye cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a briefing on the results of the first trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh foreign ministers on June 27, Trend reports.

The minister noted that trilateral cooperation is of utmost importance against the background of recent world events.

"The development of the transport sector is to result in regional prosperity. The countries expect the soonest opening of the Zangazur corridor. Now, here in Azerbaijan, we're once again demonstrating our commitment to peace and prosperity in the region," Cavusoglu stated.