Azerbaijani ambassador talks on consequences of missile attack near embassy building in Kyiv

By Trend

As a result of a missile strike near the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, cracks appeared on the walls of the building, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova told Trend on Sunday.

"Our embassy is located in a building from the 60s. This building is a former kindergarten. Then it was adapted to the needs of our embassy. It has already suffered one missile attack. There was a very strong missile attack not far from us two months ago. Then, our windows were broken too. But now the blow was closer, there was an even stronger shock wave, several windows were broken, cracks on the walls were aggravated. Thank God that our employees are safe and sound," the ambassador said.