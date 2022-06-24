Azerbaijani president meets visiting Russian foreign minister

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports per Azertac.

Speaking at the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Sergey Viktorovich, I am very pleased to see you again. Welcome! On the eve of your visit, I remembered our previous meetings with both you and the President of the Russian Federation. The signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction in Moscow earlier this year gave a good start to our relations, a new stage in our relations, such a positive harmony and dynamics. I believe that this key document for the future development of our relations is a wonderful result of long-term and very fruitful cooperation. A lot has already been done to implement provisions of the declaration. I am confident that new steps will be taken in this direction during your visit. It is noteworthy that in the 30th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, we have summed up all the work done and identified further directions for the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations.

We can talk a lot about our relations. We have repeatedly exchanged views on this issue. I would like to reiterate my satisfaction with the development of political relations, permanent dialogue at the highest level, trade and economic relations, which have shown good dynamics this year, cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, and, of course, the humanitarian sphere. In other words, it would be easier to list areas we do not have close interaction in. Of course, the Declaration on Allied Interaction is a very important step in our bilateral relations, and as I have already said, it will determine the development of our relations.

Today, of course, we will talk about the situation in the region, the post-conflict situation, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. You are aware of our position. This position is aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region. I am confident that our efforts will be positively perceived by Armenia and many years of confrontation will end. Our proposal to start work on a peace agreement remains unanswered, but we still hope that this proposal will be accepted.

Among positive developments, I would like to point to the intensification of the work of the trilateral working group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. A new meeting was held in St. Petersburg recently. We do hope that tangible steps will be taken to implement the November 2020 Declaration in the context of opening communications, ensuring the unimpeded delivery of Azerbaijani cargo and citizens to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This is a legal obligation of the Armenian side. Unfortunately, more than a year and a half has passed since the end of the second Karabakh war, but this paragraph of the Declaration has not been implemented yet. I think that it will be possible to take many tangible steps within the framework of our concept to normalize the situation as a whole. Of course, we look forward to the active efforts of the Russian Federation to establish lasting peace in the Caucasus.