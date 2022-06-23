Azerbaijani leader's "truly historic" Uzbekistan visit another milestone in history of ties

By Azernews

By Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali

In his first post-pandemic “truly historic” official visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was given the red-carpet treatment, coupled with the unique hospitality of the host nation and the beaming president.

The visit changed our impression of Uzbekistan, the Uzbek people, and its energetic leader, driven by the determination to reform his nation by opening new windows on the West and the Turkic world in a completely new manner by augmenting and bolstering ties.

The development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is one of the main priorities of the two nations’ foreign policy priorities. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan consider each other as important strategic partners, who passed the test of time with flying colors.

Baku and Tashkent set to bolster comprehensive ties and the importance of cementing close cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres were repeatedly accentuated during the two-day visit rich in content, and honest in relations.

The two leaders, who vowed to keep the progress of the signed deals under control, reiterated that the Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations are of two partners and friends. In this context, during the state visit, the landmark event was the signing of a declaration designed to deepen and cement the strategic partnership and build up comprehensive cooperation. The adopted document is comprehensive and covers about 40 areas of interaction between the two states. Joint efforts will be focused on expanding interstate trade and economic cooperation, industrial cooperation, and efficient use of transport and transit potential.

Simultaneously, the provisions of the declaration show that the development of cultural and humanitarian ties is also of no small importance for the two nations sharing a common history.

The program of cooperation in the tourism sector and agreements in the field of scientific cooperation between the Academies of Sciences of the two countries, signed during the visit, have identified the further consistent expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties as the main priority for the two states.

The level of modern relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has been achieved largely due to the establishment of a close and trusting dialogue between the two presidents. The ceremony of inaugurating a street named after Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev and a memorial bas-relief is a confirmation of the growing Uzbek-Azerbaijani ties, friendship, and cooperation based on a common history and proximity of cultures.

Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Khiva, the cultural capital of the Turkic world, and doing sightseeing through old and historical monuments further cements the centuries-old ties between the two nations and urges them to cherish and enrich the future gains on the basis of what the two nations have already succeeded in.

The Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples are united by a common cultural and historical past, the creations and heritage of which have deservedly entered into the treasury of world civilization.

Developing and strengthening interethnic ties, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Tashkent contributes to the process of mutual enrichment and mutual influence of cultures, strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

In this context, the program of cooperation in the field of tourism adopted during the visit is of great importance. Thanks to it, the opportunities for citizens of the two states to get acquainted with the traditions, rich original culture, magnificent sights: objects of history, architecture, and unique natural monuments of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will significantly expand. History proves that cultural achievements spread through contact between peoples, and in this regard, tourism is the best way of cultural communication.

Summing up, the overall confidence is that the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has become an important milestone in the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations.