Azerbaijan approves agreement on agriculture with Kyrgyzstan - decree

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of “Agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic”, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

According to the decree, the above agreement signed on April 20, 2022, in Baku, was approved.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture was instructed to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement, specified in part 1 of this decree, after its entry into force.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan will notify the government of Kyrgyzstan about the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement’s entry into force.