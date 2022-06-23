Anatolian Eagle-2022 International drills underway in Turkiye

By Azernews

The next stage of the Anatolian Eagle - 2022 International Flight-Tactical drills were completed in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Air Force's aircraft crew successfully completed the assigned tasks after entering the airspace of the theoretical enemy, under the drills’ plan, the report added.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani pilots, along with their Turkish counterparts fulfilled exchange flights. During the exercises, the prescribed tasks were successfully completed.

Meanwhile, the tactical drills conducted with the naval forces under the annual training plan wrapped up on June 22, the Defense Ministry said in a separate report.

It added that the combat duties were completed individually and in tactical groups, a fictitious enemy's air and sea targets were destroyed, operations to suppress underwater sabotage were carried out using grenade launchers, and combat fire performed during the drills.

Moreover, the units of the naval forces performed patrolling duties in the regions of oil and gas pipelines, as well as evacuating damaged ships, in order to protect the energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea.

Finally, the total activity was evaluated, and the effective completion of duties was emphasized.

Over 30 Naval Forces ships and boats, as well as up to 1,500 military personnel, were involved in the drills.

The main goals of the drills, according to the statement, are to practice joint actions of ship tactical groups with special forces groups in various conditions while carrying out assigned tasks, as well as to improve commanders' and staff officers' skills in organizing combat operations and managing forces during battles.