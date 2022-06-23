Baku condoles with Kabul over quake victims in Afghanistan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Kabul over the victims of the devastating earthquake, Azernews reports, citing the ministry's tweet.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We extend our deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster and wish those injured a speedy recovery,"??the ministry said.

At least 1,000 were killed and 1,500 others injured after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked remote parts of eastern Afghanistan.

It is the deadliest earthquake to strike Afghanistan in two decades.

In 2015, a major earthquake that struck the country’s northeast killed over 200 people in Afghanistan and neighboring northern Pakistan.

A similar magnitude 6.1 earthquake in 2002 killed about 1,000 people in northern Afghanistan. And in 1998, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake and subsequent tremors in Afghanistan’s remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.