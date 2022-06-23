Spokesperson: Moscow most interested in peace between Baku, Yerevan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Russia is more interested than anyone else in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during her traditional weekly briefing on June 22, Azernews reports.

She stressed that Moscow cannot allow politicized steps by some external players to undermine the already difficult efforts to restore peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

"We will continue to do our best to unconditionally fulfill the obligations and tasks that were fixed in the statements of the leaders of the three countries," she added.

Russia welcomes the activation of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia to unblock economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus, Zakharova said.

She recalled that the tenth meeting of the group was held on June 3.

"The parties brought their positions closer on a number of issues. Discussions continued on June 16-17 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. The Russian side will continue to provide close assistance to this process," the spokesperson said.

Moscow is ready to host the second session of the commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the nearest future, Zakharova stressed.

She added that incidents and problems that periodically arise in some border regions of Azerbaijan and Armenia prove the urgency and the need for full and regular work of the commission on the delimitation of the two countries.

"We are ready to host its second meeting in Moscow in the very near future. This was agreed upon by the parties on May 24 this year. Of course, it is important to take steps to improve stability and security on the border as recorded in the leaders' statement of November 26, 2021, which was made in Sochi," she said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be on a working visit to Azerbaijan on June 23-24, Zakharova recalled. He will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

As Zakharova noted, special attention at the meetings in Baku will be paid to the implementation of trilateral agreements of November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

"The whole range of issues of further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations will be considered," she added.